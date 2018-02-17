CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
LET IT SNOW? Winter Storm Warning Issued For Parts Of Tri-State Area | Forecast
Filed Under:Local TV, Manhattan, soho

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A New York man has died a day after after a piece of a fire escape fell off a building in SoHo, critically injuring him and another person.

Police say 58-year-old Richard Marchart, of Garden City, succumbed to his injuries.

Marchart and a 24-year-old woman were rushed to Bellevue Hospital “with serious, life-threatening injuries.” Police sources said both victims suffered head injuries and the man had a possible skull fracture.

The building was undergoing an inspection of its facade at the time the accident, FDNY Deputy Assistant Chief Michael Gala Jr. said.

“I just became aware of it when I saw a kid crying,” said witness Chris Siemer, who works in a nearby store. “I heard a loud noise. I saw maybe a kid 11 years old crying on the corner and his mom was likely aggressively pulling him away. And I looked — yeah, there were two bodies on the floor.”

The building inspector, who works for a private contractor, was standing on the fire escape when the step came loose under her and plunged seven stories, according to Gala.

“She actually fell partially through the fire escape,” he said. “Thankfully she was able to pull herself up.”

She was evaluated by EMS and refused medical aid.

The Department of Buildings responded to the scene, along with the NYPD, FDNY and Office of Emergency Management.

The DOB issued a violation for failure to safeguard the building. It will now also require the building owner to hire fire guards, who will direct people out of the building in the event of a fire instead of using the fire escape.

The department said the building was last inspected by 2013 and no unsafe conditions were found.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch