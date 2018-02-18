NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police on Sunday were searching for assistance in finding a man who stole a woman’s purse and slammed her against her vehicle in Fresh Meadows, Queens.
Around 5:55 p.m. this past Thursday, the suspect walked up to the 50-year-old woman while she was on the front porch of her home near 181st Street and Union Turnpike, police said.
The suspect asked the woman for the time and then proceeded to grab her purse, police said. A struggle ensued, and the suspect slammed the woman into her vehicle, police said.
The suspect did get the woman’s purse, which contained seven credit cards, $800 in cash, and an iPhone 8, police said. He then fled in a silver Ford Fusion being driven by another person, police said.
The victim was not hospitalized, police said.
The suspect was described as a man standing 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall, in his mid-20s to mid-30s. Police have released surveillance video of the suspect and the getaway car.
Anyone with information was asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS or (888) 57-PISTA for Spanish, log onto the Crime Stoppers website, or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and enter TIP577.