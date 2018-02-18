NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police were investigating late Sunday after a woman suspected of violating an order of protection fell from a five story window to her death in Harlem.
Officers were called to an apartment in the building at 70 Lenox Ave. at 12:08 p.m. Saturday for a violation of an order of protection, police said.
Upon arrival, police entered the apartment and learned that a 30-year-old suspect was inside the apartment, police said.
As police investigated, the woman fell from the fifth-story window, police said. She was taken to Mount Sinai St. Luke’s Hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.
The woman was identified as Quanneisha Baskerville, 30, of another address in Harlem, police said.
The NYPD Force Investigation Division was investigating Sunday.