Matt DeLucia
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Just as expected, last night’s quick thump of snow came and went. What’s left is melting rapidly with bright, blue skies expected this afternoon. Temps will reach the mid and upper 40s.
CBS2’s Reena Roy Reports From Bergen County, NJ:
Mostly clear skies with calm winds overnight will allow temps to drop to the mid 30s in the city, and 20s for the NW suburbs. There could be some slick spots where roads are still wet from snow melt.
For the Presidents’ Day holiday, we start out sunny once again. Temps will be a little warmer, topping out in the low 50s, but we’re looking at increasing clouds with some PM rain moving in. If you don’t have the day off, expect light to moderate rain for the commute home.
Hard to believe it snowed yesterday… by midweek, we’ll be seeing temps near 70! That’s definitely record territory, so stay tuned to see how warm we get. Enjoy the rest of your weekend!