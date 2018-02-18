CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Local TV, Reena Roy, Vanessa Murdock

Matt DeLucia

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Just as expected, last night’s quick thump of snow came and went. What’s left is melting rapidly with bright, blue skies expected this afternoon. Temps will reach the mid and upper 40s.

CBS2’s Reena Roy Reports From Bergen County, NJ:

Mostly clear skies with calm winds overnight will allow temps to drop to the mid 30s in the city, and 20s for the NW suburbs. There could be some slick spots where roads are still wet from snow melt.

nu tu 7day auto 19 Snow Melting Fast After Quick Hitting Overnight Storm

(credit: CBS2)

For the Presidents’ Day holiday, we start out sunny once again. Temps will be a little warmer, topping out in the low 50s, but we’re looking at increasing clouds with some PM rain moving in. If you don’t have the day off, expect light to moderate rain for the commute home.

nu tu presidents day 1 Snow Melting Fast After Quick Hitting Overnight Storm

(credit: CBS2)

Hard to believe it snowed yesterday… by midweek, we’ll be seeing temps near 70! That’s definitely record territory, so stay tuned to see how warm we get. Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch