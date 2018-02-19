CBS 2A Lukoil gas station (credit: CBS 2) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships […]
WCBS 880A Lukoil gas station (credit: CBS 2) WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 […]
1010 WINSA Lukoil gas station (credit: CBS 2) 1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE […]
WFANA Lukoil gas station (credit: CBS 2) As the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN […]
WLNYA Lukoil gas station (credit: CBS 2) Program Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 […]
Filed Under:Amazon, Brushing, Sophia Hall

RIVERHEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island woman has been receiving gifts through Amazon, but it’s not as great as it sounds.

“It’s nothing that you really want,” Rachel told WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall.

The free items include a kids balance bike in a million pieces, vitamins and a strange cellphone cord. Rachel is apparently a victim of a scam known as “brushing,” when an overseas company uses phony accounts to send unsuspecting people free items from Amazon. The overseas company, because it purchased the item, can then write positive reviews, hoping others will buy the items.

“It has nothing to do with my own reviews,” Rachel said. “It’s the company that sells these products that are creating these fake accounts. They’re purchasing the products that they sell, sending them to real people, but then they get to write the review.

“I’m honestly very uneasy that my information’s out there, that online shopping isn’t as secure as it really should be, and this kind of scam is kind of scary.”

In a statement, Amazon said it is investigating and that sending unsolicited packages to people violates company policy and could result in the sellers being removed from the site, payments being withheld and law enforcement being contacted.

“Our investigations thus far indicate that there have been few reviews written on these shipments,” Amazon said. “We have removed these, and will continue to remove any we do find immediately. We will hold offenders that have violated our policies accountable.”

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch