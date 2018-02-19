NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD want your help identifying a predator who tried to rape a woman in Brooklyn.

It happened Saturday at around 1:20 p.m. near 17th Avenue and Bay Ridge Parkaway.

Police say the suspect followed a 59-year-old woman to her apartment and then pushed his way in.

Once in her apartment, he exposed himself to her and then forced her onto the couch and tried to rape her, according to police.

The woman resisted, and her attacker slapped her repeatedly, police said.

The woman continued to fight back and ran out of the apartment. The suspect followed her out into the hallway, at which point the woman was able to re-enter her apartment and lock the suspect out.

The suspect then left the building and headed southbound on 17th Avenue.

The woman was treated by EMS.

The suspect is described as a man in his 20s, 5’10”-6’2″, wearing a light colored hooded sweatter, black coat, blue jeans and black sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

All calls are kept confidential.