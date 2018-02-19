NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A coalition of Italian-American groups are appealing to New York City’s Landmarks Commission to help protect the statue of Christopher Columbus in Columbus Circle.
The statue has been the subject of recent controversy regarding Columbus’ treatment of indigenous peoples.
Last month, Mayor Bill de Blasio discussed installing historical markers near the statue to tell a fuller story about him.
The Columbus Heritage Coalition is seeking landmark status for the statue, under the belief that such a designation would prevent those markers from being erected.
“We believe New York’s Landmark Preservation Laws offer the very protection we have sought, and were deprived of, by the Mayor’s Commission report and its recommendation to modify this scenic landmark. In fact, we were surprised to learn that this monument, which is over 125 years old, never before benefited from New York’s Landmark law,” said Angelo Vivolo of the Columbus Heritage Coalition.
A spokesman for the Landmarks Commission says statues are typically regulated by the Public Design Commission, though Landmarks makes recommendations.