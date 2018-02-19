NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 6-year-old girl has become Connecticut’s third pediatric death this flu season, increasing concern by parents and school officials fighting the epidemic.

columbus magnet school officials in Norwalk, Conn., confirming Emma Splan died over the weekend from flu complications.

“As a precaution, I have asked for a deep cleaning to be completed before school reopens on Tuesday,” said Principal Medard Thomas.

Meanwhile parents in Elizabeth, New Jersey, were also on edge after news broke Sunday that a child there passed away after showing symptoms from the influenza virus. If confirmed, it would be that state’s third pediatric flu-related death this season.

Elizabeth school officials say as of Jan. 30, 16 students and faculty members in the district reported flu-like symptoms – it was half the number this time last year.

“Our schools have been cleaned in a more aggressive manner these past couple of months, including all touch points: doorknobs, railings and student desks,” said superintendent Olga Hugelmeyer.

She also reminded parents of protocol to keep kids out of school if they have a fever of 100 degrees or more until such students have been symptom free for at least 48 hours.

The school district spokesman said due to the investigation and privacy laws, the district cannot reveal the child’s age, gender, or even which school the child attended. It was not clear whether the child had been vaccinated for the flu.

In New Jersey, the flu shot is mandated for preschool and day care only.

Elizabeth schools are closed Monday for the Presidents Day holiday, but are scheduled to be back in session Tuesday. Grief counselors will be available for students and faculty.

Two children have been confirmed previously to have died from the flu in New Jersey this season.