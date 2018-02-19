CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Yankees' Top Prospect Doing What It Takes On The Field And Off To Prepare For Life As A Major League
Filed Under:Gleyber Torres, Local TV, New York Yankees, Sweeny Murti

By Sweeny Murti
» More Columns

Maybe it’s not such a big deal, but I think it is to him. And for me, it makes Gleyber Torres stand out.

Torres spoke to reporters for nine minutes Saturday, and he conducted the entire session in English, breaking only twice to look at interpreter Marlon Abreu for a correct word. Otherwise, Abreu stood silently and listened to a comfortable back and forth between the group of Yankees beat reporters and the team’s highest-rated prospect.

A native Venezuelan, Torres just turned 21 in December. A year ago, he conducted interviews with Abreu interpreting both questions and answers in Spanish. Now, as he tries to show the Yankees he is major league ready on the field, it took only a few minutes to show that he is getting major league ready off the field.

Gary Sanchez, Gleyber Torres

From left, Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez, interpreter Marlon Abreu and infielder Gleyber Torres. (credit: Sweeny Murti/WFAN)

“I practice English every time,” he said. “I want to explain how I feel or what I want to say. I think it’s best important for the fans and the media, too. Sometimes I feel like embarrassing or something like that because my English is not perfect. But I practice for talk a like perfect English and explain how I feel, how I want to say.”

There is nothing embarrassing about this, Gleyber.

MORE: Stanton Arrives At Yankees Spring Training Hungry To Win

What’s embarrassing is that I took Spanish classes in both high school and college, have covered dozens of Spanish-speaking players over the last 18 years, and I can have only a simple conversation in that language. I used to try to practice with Mariano Rivera, but I never got beyond three or four sentences before I gave up and we both laughed.

Obviously, there is nothing wrong with any player who chooses to speak to reporters in his native tongue. It can be highly intimidating to have a group of people pepper you with questions in a language you struggle to understand or speak well. Allowing a player to be more comfortable in that setting allows for a better message to be delivered, and it is one of the reasons the Major League Baseball Players Association fought so hard to finally make interpreters mandatory for Latin American ballplayers.

But it will certainly register with fans when they hear Torres’ own voice — not that of an interpreter — answer questions about a big win or a big loss. It’s a step toward not just being a great player, but being a leader and a team spokesman.

Anybody that’s seen Torres play baseball says he has star written all over him. We will see this spring if his time is now. But what is clear is that the level of character and commitment it takes to be that good at the game is the same level he is showing off the field so he can better communicate with coaches, teammates, media and fans.

MORE: Murti: Sabathia-Boone Bond Bodes Well For Yankees In 2018

One of my favorite sights of spring training used to be when Rivera would sit at his locker before the morning workout with five or six Spanish-speaking players gathered around him, some sitting on the floor like it was preschool story time. They would talk about baseball, about family, about life, about God. It was as if these kids were aching to soak up every bit of wisdom they could from the great Mariano.

If Torres becomes the star people think he will be, I can see a day in a spring training down the road when young Latin American ballplayers gather like schoolkids around his locker.

Please follow Sweeny on Twitter at @YankeesWFAN

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch