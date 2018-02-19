CBS 2Islanders legend Mike Bossy scored 573 goals during his 10-year Hall of Fame career. (Photo: Steve Babineau NHLI via Getty Images) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info […]
WCBS 880Islanders legend Mike Bossy scored 573 goals during his 10-year Hall of Fame career. (Photo: Steve Babineau NHLI via Getty Images) WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of […]
1010 WINSIslanders legend Mike Bossy scored 573 goals during his 10-year Hall of Fame career. (Photo: Steve Babineau NHLI via Getty Images) 1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. […]
WFANIslanders legend Mike Bossy scored 573 goals during his 10-year Hall of Fame career. (Photo: Steve Babineau NHLI via Getty Images) As the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports […]
WLNYIslanders legend Mike Bossy scored 573 goals during his 10-year Hall of Fame career. (Photo: Steve Babineau NHLI via Getty Images) Program Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose […]
Filed Under:LaGuardia Airport, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A cyclist was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver at LaGuardia Airport Monday night.

It happened just before 7:30 p.m. at Marine Terminal Road and Runway Drive, where authorities say a driver struck a man riding a bicycle.

The victim was rushed to NYC Health/Hospitals + Elmhurst where he was pronounced dead, according to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

Sources tell CBS2 the victim was a 36-year-old airport worker. His identity wasn’t immediately released.

Authorities didn’t immediately release a description of the striking vehicle, which did not remain at the scene.

Runway Drive remains closed in both directions between 94th Street and Marine Terminal Road as the Port Authority investigates the incident.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch