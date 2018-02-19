NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A cyclist was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver at LaGuardia Airport Monday night.
It happened just before 7:30 p.m. at Marine Terminal Road and Runway Drive, where authorities say a driver struck a man riding a bicycle.
The victim was rushed to NYC Health/Hospitals + Elmhurst where he was pronounced dead, according to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.
Sources tell CBS2 the victim was a 36-year-old airport worker. His identity wasn’t immediately released.
Authorities didn’t immediately release a description of the striking vehicle, which did not remain at the scene.
Runway Drive remains closed in both directions between 94th Street and Marine Terminal Road as the Port Authority investigates the incident.