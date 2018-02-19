CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Carolyn Gusoff, Local TV, Long Island, Zombie Homes

MASSAPEQUA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Boarded-up eyesores known as zombie homes are getting a new look.

Plywood is going coming down, and clear plastic is going up.

Broken, boarded windows are a telltale sign of a an abandoned zombie home. Throughout the tri-state area, they attract vandals and squatters.

In Massapequa, neighbors count as many as 50 eyesores dragging down property values.

Gaetine Hodnett lives next door to one such home. After complaining to the town of Oyster Bay, her local government responded with a first for Long Island.

The town has passed a law banning the use of plywood to cover windows and doors. Instead, owners and banks will have to use clear boards made of polycarbonate.

The clear boards, mandated elsewhere in the nation, bring light into an abandoned house and keep criminals out.

“It looks better, it doesn’t look like a neighborhood is in shambles, it respects the residents, and it allows up an opportunity to keep it safe while we are going through the legal process to have it torn down or force the owner to comply.” Oyster Bay Town Supervisor, Joseph Saladino said.

“You drive past and it looks like someone is living there, just see the clear windows,” Carol Gordon, Breezy Point Civic Association said.

It’s the same material used in airplane windows, and is practically indestructible, but also more expensive — more than 2.5 times the cost of plywood.

Supervisor Saladino said the new law also requires owner banks to put $25,000 in escrow to pay for clear boarding, grounds upkeep, and ultimately demolition.

Letters were being sent out to owners who have boards on their windows. They will have five days to rip the boards down and put the clear boards up. After that they could face fines of up to $900 per violation.

Town officials said the use of plywood barriers could still be allowed in certain short-term circumstances, but will have to be painted the same color as the house.

Last year, Fannie Mae required that all of its foreclosed properties replace plywood with clear boards as well.

 

 

 

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch