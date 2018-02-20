JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — An extra-alarm fire ripped through a Jersey City rowhouse late Tuesday, and spread to an adjacent residence.
Around 5 p.m., Jersey City police officers were patrolling the area of Wilkinson Avenue when a person flagged them down and pointed them in the direction of 139 Wilkinson Ave., one of several connected rowhouses, according to Public Safety Press Secretary Kim Wallace-Scalcione.
Officers observed flames in the third-floor windows of the home, Wallace-Scalcione reported. The initial officers called in the fire and swiftly evacuated the residents.
Jersey City firefighters extinguished the blaze, which was raised to three alarms, Wallace-Scalcione reported. There was damage to a building next door, but no injuries were reported.
An investigation into the fire continued late Tuesday.