Filed Under:LIRR, LIRR Improvement Plan, Long Island Rail Road

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An improvement plan for the Long Island Rail Road was announced Monday.

“Obviously, the service that we provided to our customers is not what they expect; it’s not what they deserve,” said LIRR President Patrick Nowakowski.

Nowakowski admitted that it has been a rough ride for those who travel on the LIRR as he outlined an improvement plan with 50 items on the list.

Among them were heaters to prevent icing on the third rail and an increased frequency in rail inspections. He also said the LIRR has to do a better job of preventing seasonal problems.

“We need to do a better job of rail cleaning. We need to do greater application of traction gel. We need to better training of our training crews on how to operate in inclement weathers,” he said. “So prevention is a key aspect of what we need to do more of.”

Another key part is better communication with customers.

