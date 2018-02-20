NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two men were seen on video attacking another man before robbing him in the lobby of a building on the Lower East Side recently.

As CBS2’s Marc Liverman reported, the video shows one of the suspects approaching the 55-year-old victim from behind. Within seconds, the man is laid out on the ground, and both suspects looked down on him. In the last shot, one suspect was shown holding an unknown object that police said they used to beat the man.

“That could be their father; their grandfather, you know? Why would they even do that for?” said a neighbor named Hector. “It’s just disgusting, you know, it’s wrong, you know? Go get a job.”

Police said it happened Monday night around 10:30 p.m. on Pike Street in the Lower East Side. They said the two men followed the victim into his apartment lobby, and they started beating him with the object.

Police said the two suspects grabbed the man’s shopping bag and took off down Pike Street toward Madison Street.

“It’s sickening. It’s real sickening, and at this point, it’s more or less like if you really think about it as a whole, it’s an opportunistic thing,” said neighbor Eli Lopez.

Police spent part of Tuesday putting up flyers, as detectives worked to figure out who was responsible. Neighbors said they just wanted justice for the man who was attacked.

“Oh God, I hope they catch them soon,” said neighbor Marina Garcia. “I feel sorry for the guy.”

“I just hope that they could be found, because at this point it’s like with people like that out here, who’s to say the area’s safe anymore?” Lopez said.

Police said one suspect had facial hair and was last seen wearing glasses and a black hooded jacket and sweat shirt.

The other was last seen wearing a baseball bat, jeans and tan boots.

So far, police have not said if the victim knew his attackers.