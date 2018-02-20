NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A signal problem at Fifth Avenue and 59th Street is causing major headaches for some subway riders.

N and W trains are running along the Q line in both directions between 57th Street-Seventh Avenue and 96th Street.

WATCH LIVE: MTA Committee Meeting

Some southbound R trains are running along the F line from Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue to Lexington Avenue-63rd Street then via the Q line to 57th Street-Seventh Avenue.

CBS2’s Marc Liverman captured video of a packed Manhattan-bound N train that traveled two stops in close to an hour.

People stuck on N train headed into Manhattan. Traveled just two stops in close to an hour. @MTA telling riders it’s signal problems. @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/nB5a5sZNir — Marc Liverman (@MarcLiverman) February 20, 2018

Other commuters also took to Twitter to voice their frustrations as they dealt with crowded subway cars and long bus lines.

How is your morning commute? Mine requires a 2-part video of a line to board a bus that won't come when all of the subways are down. #MTAFail #MTA #Astoria pic.twitter.com/7leO8rjorF — Joshua A Bruner (@JoshuaABruner) February 20, 2018

How is your morning commute? Mine requires a 2-part video of a line to board a bus that won't come when all of the subways are down. #MTAFail #MTA #Astoria pic.twitter.com/DyKgPTQQV1 — Joshua A Bruner (@JoshuaABruner) February 20, 2018

Hey #astoria the N/W is broken (thanks @MTA) and the LINE for the M60 is literally down the block. @NYCTBus @NYCTSubway Y’all gotta get more buses out here. pic.twitter.com/A4cObvY37c — Marie (@lalalalalemon) February 20, 2018

@NYCMayorsOffice when can we anticipate a metro system that is reliable and allows people to get to work on time? Why does it take 90 minutes to go 4 miles? #mta #mtafail #getittogether #badservice #publictransit #signalproblems — rdvnyc (@rdvnyc) February 20, 2018

@NYCTSubway how long does it take for the @MTA to come up with a solution for everyone who lives in Astoria who works on a Tuesday morning? 30 minutes and counting…#MTA — Alex L (@alxla90) February 20, 2018

@NYCTSubway train going into ditmars just sitting at Broadway for 20 mins. You ever travel a packed train with a 1 & 1/2 year old? We all know your service is awful, but why choose rush hour to be at your very worst? #mta #nyctsubway #ntrain #wtrain #astoria #queens — Stephen Reynolds (@StephenReynolds) February 20, 2018

Okay, @MTA didn’t you just spend the whole weekend plus Monday (president’s day) “working” on signal problems? Here we are Tuesday morning and N & W trains are delayed because of signal problems. #notworking #nyc #mta #noteffective — Marissa Staniec (@MrissaXtineDanc) February 20, 2018

One goes to the subway station thinking they will actually commute to work. Well NOT if #MTA can help it. #NYCSubway — Maria Hammer (@MariaHammerNY) February 20, 2018

For the latest service updates, visit the MTA website.