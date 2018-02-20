NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A signal problem at Fifth Avenue and 59th Street is causing major headaches for some subway riders.
N and W trains are running along the Q line in both directions between 57th Street-Seventh Avenue and 96th Street.
WATCH LIVE: MTA Committee Meeting
Some southbound R trains are running along the F line from Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue to Lexington Avenue-63rd Street then via the Q line to 57th Street-Seventh Avenue.
CBS2’s Marc Liverman captured video of a packed Manhattan-bound N train that traveled two stops in close to an hour.
Other commuters also took to Twitter to voice their frustrations as they dealt with crowded subway cars and long bus lines.
For the latest service updates, visit the MTA website.