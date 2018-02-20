BRENTWOOD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A Suffolk County Police car was stolen and wrecked Tuesday.
The car was stolen at around 12:30 p.m. from the 3rd Precinct in Brentwood after officers responded to a 911 emergency call.
The driver took off but crashed on the Sagtikos Parkway near Pine Aire Drive a short time later.
The driver was taken into custody and suffered minor injuries in the crash.
No officers were injured.
So far no word on how the suspect managed to steal the car.