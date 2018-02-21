CBS 2AccuWeather Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and […]
WCBS 880AccuWeather WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of […]
1010 WINSAccuWeather 1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio […]
WFANAccuWeather As the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four […]
WLNYAccuWeather Program Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY […]
Filed Under:Local TV, subway assault

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is looking for a man they say punched a subway rider in the face for no apparent reason.

On Wednesday, police released surveillance video in hopes of catching the alleged attacker.

Police say the victim was riding the 7 train home with co-workers the night of February 6th when he was suddenly knocked out. The suspect was seen casually passing through the gate at the Main Street station in Flushing, Queens shortly after the assault.

CBS2’s Valerie Castro spoke with the victim.

“I’m feeling nervous now after what happened to me,” 36-year-old Khurram Safri said.

He says he was heading home from work when the man in the video punched him in the face.

“This side is my other two guys, so we are talking like this and suddenly he came and just punched me and my head is banged into the car,” Safri said.

The hit took him by surprise, knocking him unconscious for ten seconds. When he came to, he says his coworker pointed out the assailant.

Safri says the man had been harassing other passengers but he didn’t think he would get physical, especially for no reason. Once the train stopped at Main Street, the suspect left the station despite the efforts of Safri’s coworker to hold him there.

The victim says he’s just grateful his injury wasn’t worse, and that he was the target of the violence instead of someone else.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch