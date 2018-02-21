CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Filed Under:Jennifer McLogan, Local TV, Westbury

WESTBURY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Millenials are striking out on their on in the Long Island village of Westbury, prompting Money Magazine to name it as one of the best places for young singles to live.

Young families are moving in with children in tow, and they’re increasingly being joined by even younger millennials. But don’t confuse it for Brooklyn — this is Nassau County.

“Love the diversity, love the community, great range of different restaurants, cafes, shops,” millennial Westbury resident Richard Dorrell said. “Everyone is really friendly no matter what culture they’re from.”

Those cultures are reflected in a young restaurant scene. It’s an eclectic melting pot down the street from a local Republican headquarters. St. Brigid’s Church holds masses in English, Italian, Spanish, and Creole, and the nearby mosque is undergoing a badly needed expansion.

“We celebrate all the diversity we have and frankly if you look at what’s happened to our downtown, there’s been a tremendous upswing,” Mayor Peter Cavallaro said.

Resident Christina Acevedo says the local arts council has done wonders.

“The theater has all kinds of artists coming, all kinds of events,” Acevedo said. “Boxing, recitals in there, club night.”

Eric Alexander of Vision Long Island credits planning for downtown housing and a 38-minute ride to the city for the recent boom.

In the coming weeks, concerts, street fairs, film forums, even historical walking tours are planned in the continued effort to lure millennials.

