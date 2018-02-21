NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City could see record highs Wednesday, with temperatures stretching into the 70s.
It’s expected to hit 72 degrees in the city, which would break the current record of 68 that was set back in 1930.
Many people were already outside early Wednesday morning, taking advantage of the unseasonably warm weather.
“There’s nothing like taking advantage of warm weather in the morning,” said runner Chris Bulla. “Your muscles are so much more pliable a lot faster — it’s fantastic.”
“I guess I might sneak away from the desk a bit and work outside if I can,” said bicyclist Derrick Lewis. “Take advantage of this.”
But the winter warm-up won’t last long. Highs on Thursday are expected to dip back down into the 40s.