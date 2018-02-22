CBS 2Defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson of the New York Jets celebrates after he sacks quarterback EJ Manuel of the Buffalo Bills in the second half of the Jets' 27-20 win at MetLife Stadium on Sept. 22, 2013 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Ron Antonelli/Getty Images) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge […]
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines, Local TV

Good Morning!

Wow, what a change for today. We SMASHED an all time record yesterday at 78°, a full 10° above the norm of 68°.

Yesterday’s high temp is also the warmest day in February ever recorded in NYC. Today is incredibly different however.

nu tu futurecast 4k12k1 2/22 CBS2 Thursday Morning Weather Headlines

(credit: CBS2)

There is a Winter Weather Advisory for Sullivan & Ulster Counties in NY for up to several inches of snow.

Skies will be cloudy almost all day and the rain/snow/mix gets as far south as the Bronx, and possibly Manhattan.

The inclimate weather clears out after 5pm with clouds remaining.

nu tu 7day auto 21 2/22 CBS2 Thursday Morning Weather Headlines

(credit: CBS2)

Temps are cool again on Friday and we have some light precip to tend with.

Have a good day!

– G

