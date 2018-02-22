Good Morning!
Wow, what a change for today. We SMASHED an all time record yesterday at 78°, a full 10° above the norm of 68°.
Yesterday’s high temp is also the warmest day in February ever recorded in NYC. Today is incredibly different however.
There is a Winter Weather Advisory for Sullivan & Ulster Counties in NY for up to several inches of snow.
Skies will be cloudy almost all day and the rain/snow/mix gets as far south as the Bronx, and possibly Manhattan.
The inclimate weather clears out after 5pm with clouds remaining.
Temps are cool again on Friday and we have some light precip to tend with.
Have a good day!
– G