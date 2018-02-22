CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:9/11 First Responder, John Coughlin, Kidney Transplant, NYPD Emergency Services Unit, Sophia Hall

SAYVILLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A 9/11 first responder is asking for help from the public, as he needs a kidney transplant.

As WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall reported, John Coughlin of Sayville is a 59-year-old father of three and a Sept. 11, 2001 first responder. He needs a kidney transplant after being diagnosed with a number of 9/11-related illnesses.

It was right after he underwent open heart surgery in 2013 that Coughlin was told his kidneys were failing. Right now, they are each working at 17 percent.

“It just started getting progressively worse, and I was recommended to have bariatric surgery. I had that, so I think that slowed the process down, but for some reason over the last year, it just sped up the process,” Coughlin said.

The retired member of the NYPD Emergency Services Unit said he has seen what happens to quality of life when a person is on dialysis.

“Because then you’re like married to dialysis, and I always said I never wanted to go through that,” Coughlin said.

Anyone interested in learning about donating can call Stony Brook University Hospital’s hotline at (631) 444-2209.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch