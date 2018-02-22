ASBURY PARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A 10-year-old child was shot and killed and a 39-year-old woman was shot in the leg in Asbury Park, New Jersey.
It happened just before 11 p.m. Wednesday on Ridge Avenue.
The scene is blocked off by police as detectives carefully inspect the facade of a multi-family home, looking for bullet entry points, CBS2’s Magdalena Doris reported. Evidence markers also scattered the street.
In police scanner audio from Broadcastify.com, medics can be heard trying to save the child.
“Transporting Jersey shore medics on board. Notify trauma, 10-year-old gunshot victim unresponsive. CPR in progress.”
The 39-year-old woman was also rushed to the hospital.
It’s not clear yet what led to the shooting. So far, no arrests have been made.