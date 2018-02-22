NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A police officer is recovering after being struck during a traffic stop in the Bronx Thursday morning.
The NYPD say the officer’s foot was run over at 183rd Street and Grand Avenue in the University Heights section at around 10:18 a.m.
Witnesses say the officer had just pulled over a black Toyota.
“They tell him to get out of the car and he refused so they tased him,” said witness Orlando Torrez. “When they tased him the first time, he felt it, and then they tased him again, and that’s when he took off and ran over the officer’s left foot.”
The officer suffered a minor leg injury.
Police found the vehicle abandoned a block away.
The driver was gone and remains at large. Police identified him as Robert Rivera.
