BAYONNE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A security scare at a New Jersey high school had parents and students on edge Friday.

As CBS2’s Meg Baker reported, it began when students in Bayonne spotted what appeared to be a threat against their school on social media. Turns out, it was a cross-country misunderstanding.

Dozens of parents rushed over to Bayonne High School in a panic. From inside, their children texted them saying there might be a threat.

“The kids were paging us at 8:30, 9-o-clock that something was happening, they were on lock down. So it was a little nerve-wracking,” parent Margette Alvarez told Baker.

A video threat was circulating on Snapchat that a student was going to “shoot up BHS.” But that BHS turned out to be a school in New Mexico – Belen High School. The student there was arrested a week ago.

Bayonne Police first confirmed there was no threat at the New Jersey school, and then alerted parents via social media, email and robo-calls. But still, parents and students were shaken.

“After what happened last week, as a parent, you would panic,” Bayonne Mayor Jim Davis said.

Police officers were kept inside each section of the school for the remainder of the day.

“What we’ll do now with the police department and with the board of education is we’ll look at everything that went on today. I will have a meeting next week, they will put all their reports together, and we’ll look at and critique what worked, what might not have worked,” Davis said.

The superintendent spent the morning outside talking with parents.

“This is the world we live in now, so we have to adapt. I’m the educational leader of the district, but now I also have to be the caregiver for the district to ensure that everyone is safe and secure every day,” said Dr. Michael A. Wanko.

Many of the parents said they were not taking chances, even if it was a hoax. They simply could never forgive themselves for leaving their children at school.

The school was briefly placed on lock down before Bayonne Police were able to get in touch with the New Mexico State Police and determine the school was not facing any threat.