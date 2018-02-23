CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Filed Under:Jackson Heights, Local TV, Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A child was struck and injured by a falling object in Queens Friday morning.

At around 9:35 a.m., an 8-year-old girl was hit in the head by a piece of wood at an apartment complex at 35th Avenue and 83rd Street in Jackson Heights.

childstruck Child Struck In The Head By Falling Piece Of Wood In Queens

(credit: Citizen App)

The girl was rushed to a nearby hospital.

There was no immediate word on her condition, though she was alert when she was taken to the hospital.

Renovations were taking place on the fourth floor and workers were lowering planks of wood from the fire escape to the ground, CBS2’s Dave Carlin reported. The boards were larger than the child that was hit, Carlin reported.

“She was crying. She was terrified. She was lost,” witness Amine Zarbal said. “The guy was on top of the fire escape and he was just trying to hold it down from the fire escape all the way down here. The family was walking and they were trying to get in… If she was a little bit closer, and it would have came straight on her, it would’ve crushed her totally and she would’ve been completely dead. What happened is just like a side got her on the head.”

The girl was with her family at the time of the incident and her father was very angry with the construction workers, Carlin reported. At least one of the men lowering the boards fled the scene, Carlin reported.

Witnesses say he ran off after the father became angry and wanted to fight him, Carlin reported.

Police want to talk to that worker, but haven’t located him.

 

