1010 WINS-It’s Disney’s number one series and fans have fallen in love with the heartwarming stories about family, friends, and finding yourself that Andi Mack portrays on the screen.
A special one-hour episode of Andi Mack is on the way and the cast can’t contain their excitement!
Peyton Lee, Lilan Bowden, Joshua Rush & Sofia Wylie joined 1010 WINS’ Rebecca Granet on The Trend to discuss their special one-hour episode, “Cyrus’ Bash-Mitzvah!” airing this Friday, February 23rd at 8PM on the Disney Channel.
From the authentic portrayal of Cyrus’ Bar Mitzvah to Andi’s emotional journey, this is an episode you won’t want to miss.
Twelve new episodes from season two will debut beginning in June 2018. The show was recently renewed for a third season, which will debut later in 2018.