EAST MEADOW, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The Islanders have locked up one of their top offensive players to a long-term deal.

No, not that one.

The Isles announced Friday they have agreed to terms with right wing Josh Bailey on a six-year contract. The New York Post reported the deal is for $30 million.

Bailey has spent all 10 of his NHL seasons with the Islanders since being drafted ninth overall in 2008. But he elevated his game to new heights the past two seasons. In 2016-17, he set then-career highs with 43 assists and 56 goals, adding 13 goals.

With more than a month left to play in this season, the 28-year-old forward has already surpassed last year’s totals with 62 points on 15 goals and 47 assists. He also was selected to his first All-Star Game, recording an assist in the Metropolitan Division’s lone game.

Bailey was set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer.

“Josh has become one of the core members of the New York Islanders,” Islanders general manager Garth Snow said in a news release. “He has developed within our system for several years and it’s exciting to see him mature into the player we always had confidence he would become. To come into the past few seasons and see Josh set new career highs each year, has been impressive and we’re excited to see him continue to do that with the organization as we move forward.”

Of course, Islanders fans are still eagerly awaiting a contract extension for captain and five-time All-Star John Tavares, who, too, is set to hit the open market after this season.

The Islanders are 29-26-7 and tied with the Columbus Blue Jackets for the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.