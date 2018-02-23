CBS 2Scientists believe the mountain lion in this image, shot on Dec. 1, 2009, in South Dakota, is the same animal that showed up in the woods of Fairfield County, Conn., in recent months. (Photo: CBS 2) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. […]
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is looking for suspects in connection with four separate reports of sex crimes on the subway since January.

The incidents happened in various neighborhoods throughout the city with the victims ranging in age from a teenager to a woman in her 60s.

The first happened back on Jan. 6 on board a crowded A train pulling into the Chambers Street station. Police say a man grabbed the buttocks of a 19-year-old woman before exiting the train at the Nostrand Avenue station in Brooklyn.

502 18 forcible touching tsvs 1 pct 02 06 18 photo1 NYPD Investigating 4 Separate Reports Of Sex Crimes On The Subway

Surveillance images of a suspect who police say is wanted for forcibly touching a woman on board an A train on Jan. 6, 2018 (credit: NYPD)

Police said a 61-year-old woman reported that a man on board a 2 train on Jan. 9 tried to start a conversation with her before touching himself in front of her. He then ran off the train at the 233rd Street station in the Bronx.

499 18 public lewdness tsvs 67 pct 01 09 18 photo NYPD Investigating 4 Separate Reports Of Sex Crimes On The Subway

Image of a suspect who police say is wanted for public lewdness on a 2 subway train on Jan. 9, 2018 (credit: NYPD)

Around 11 a.m. on Valentine’s Day inside the 42nd Street A, C, E subway station. The NYPD said a man followed a 28-year-old woman up the stairs, touching between her legs before running into the station, possibly boarding an incoming train.

498 18 forcible touching tsvs mts pct 02 14 18 photo1 NYPD Investigating 4 Separate Reports Of Sex Crimes On The Subway

Images of a suspect who police say is wanted for forcible touching inside the 42nd Street A, C, E subway station on Feb. 14, 2018 (credit: NYPD)

On Feb. 21 in Long Island City, police said a 20-year-old victim used her cellphone to take a photo of a man she said sat across from her on a Queens-bound R train, touching himself. When the train pulled into Queens Plaza station, he ran off the subway.

497 18 public lewdness tsvs 110 pct 02 21 181 NYPD Investigating 4 Separate Reports Of Sex Crimes On The Subway

Image of a suspect who police say is wanted for public lewdness on a Queens-bound R train on Feb. 21, 2018 (credit: NYPD)

Police are still looking for all the suspects.

While there are not statistics breaking down assaults on the subway, according to the NYPD reports of misdemeanor sex crimes are up by six percent from this time last year, CBS2’s Magdalena Doris reported.

Anyone with information on any of the incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

