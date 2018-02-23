NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York State health officials want to warn the public about a possible exposure to the measles.

A tourist from Australia tested positive for the infection, the health department announced Friday.

Officials said the man arrived in New York on February 16. He visited hotels in Manhattan and Brooklyn, as well as the Metropolitan Museum of Art and several locations in Orange and Putnam counties.

Anyone who visited the following locations may have been exposed:

La Quinta Inn, 31 W. 71st Street, New York, NY, between February 16 and the morning of February 19, 2018.

Oasis Bible Tours at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, 1000 5th Avenue, New York, NY, the morning of February 16, and the evening of February 17, 2018.

Watchtower Educational Center, 100 Watchtower Drive, Patterson, NY, between 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. on February 19, 2018.

Best Western Hotel, 1324 Atlantic Avenue, Brooklyn, NY, from February 19 until 12:00 p.m. on February 20, 2018.

Comfort Inn & Suites Goshen – Middletown, 20 Hatfield Lane, Goshen, NY, from 4:30 p.m. on February 20 until 10:30 a.m. on February 21, 2018.

Excel Urgent Care, 1 Hatfield Lane, Goshen, NY, between 8:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. on February 21, 2018.

Orange Regional Medical Center, Emergency Department, 707 E. Main Street, Middletown, NY, between 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. on February 21, 2018.

Anyone who may have been exposed and has not been vaccinated should contact their health care provider if they develop symptoms.

Symptoms include fever, rash, cough, conjunctivitis or runny nose and usually appear in 10 to 12 days after exposure. Click here for more information.