Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines, Mark McIntyre

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

nu tu skycast 3d wakeup1 2/24 CBS2 Saturday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

 

It’s finally the weekend…if only the weather would cooperate! It won’t be a complete washout both days, but we will have a chance for some light rain at points through the day today. It’ll be much warmer than the past two days as temps will reach the mid 50s around NYC.

nu tu weekend planner1 2/24 CBS2 Saturday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

A better bet for a soaking looks to be late tonight into Sunday morning…some spots could receive an inch of rain! If you’re going out tonight, be sure to take the umbrella!

jl rain chances1 2/24 CBS2 Saturday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Tomorrow will be a few degrees cooler but still in the 50s…which is above normal. A soggy start to the day with some drying heading into the later part of the afternoon, but remaining cloudy.

nu tu 7day auto6 2/24 CBS2 Saturday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

The work week starts off with abundant sunshine and pleasant temps in the low 50s.

