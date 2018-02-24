NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say they’ve arrested the third and final suspect in a home invasion that left a 91-year-old Brooklyn man dead.
44-year-old Howard Morris faces charges in the death of Waldiman Thompson, who, along with his 100-year-old wife, were tied up in their apartment and robbed in October.
WEB EXCLUSIVE: Alice Gainer’s Extended Interview With Ethlin Thompson
Mr. Thompson died from a heart attack, according to authorities.
Police also arrested Dwayne Blackwood and Suzette Troutman, who worked for the elderly couple.
In an exclusive interview with CBS2’s Alice Gainer, Thompson’s widow says she prays for the attackers.
Ethlin Thompson will be 101 in a few weeks.