WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/CBSNews) – The Democratic memo that’s meant to counter a GOP memo about surveillance of a former Trump campaign official has been released with some redactions, CBS News reports.
President Donald Trump previously decided not to declassify the 10-page memo, claiming there were concerns over sources and methods it might reveal.
The Democratic memo is intended to serve as a sort of counter to the GOP memo, which describes how the Justice Department and FBI acquired and executed surveillance warrants for former Trump campaign aide Carter Page, in part by allegedly using a dossier of unverified information about Mr. Trump’s interactions with Russians.
Democrats feared the GOP would use the GOP memo to discredit special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian election meddling and any ties to the Trump campaign.
The president took to Twitter after the GOP memo was released, saying it “totally vindicates ‘Trump.'”