Filed Under:James Caldwell High School, Lisa Rozner, Local TV, New Jersey

WEST CALDWELL, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A New Jersey high school was locked down and then evacuated Saturday after an apparent threat was made online.

Students at James Caldwell High School told CBS2’s Lisa Rozner the security scare may have been prompted by a photo on social media.

West Caldwell Police said they were alerted about a potential threat at the high school and sent an officer to investigate. No danger was found to students.

Students told Rozner a former classmate, who is possibly home schooled, may have made a threat.

They said they were about to go onstage for a Music Marathon event around 2:30 p.m., when police came in and told everyone the school was going into lock down. The kids split up into different rooms.

One student said she was hiding with a few classmates and two teachers in the orchestra room.

“It was scary. I was kind of freaking out. Some people around me were crying. But I think my teachers did a really good job to calm everyone down,” student Jodi Maloney said.

“The police were all over the place in terms of securing all the entrances and exits,” said parent Steve Ruggiero.

“Everyone is safe,” Superintendent Dr. James Heinegg said.

The Music Marathon was supposed to last until 6 p.m. but was called off after the incident.

