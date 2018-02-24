NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — One person was rushed to the hospital Saturday afternoon after an SUV slammed into a store in Brooklyn.
Authorities say it happened around 2:30 p.m. at the Bargainland Discount Center near the corner of Fulton Street and Throop Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant.
Witnesses tell WCBS 880’s Ethan Harp it started with a man and a woman arguing in the parking lot of a nearby McDonald’s.
The woman drove off in the SUV and lost control, slamming into the store according to witnesses.
The FDNY says one person was rushed to Methodist Hospital in serious but stable condition.
No arrests have been made as the investigation continues.
