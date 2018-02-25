NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The city is demanding more than $176,000 from a Brooklyn developer accused of committing arborcide – the act of killing a tree.
As WCBS 880’s Mike Smeltz reported, city estimates say the pin oak tree that stood in front of 299 South 4th St. in Williamsburg had been there for at least 75 years and possibly up to 100 years.
An inspector found it with more than a dozen two-inch deep holes drilled into hits base that left the crown of the tree 90 percent dead.
Now the city believes the developer, Noah Amos – or someone acting on behalf of Amos –was the one who caused damage to the tree.
The city fined Amos $176,400 – an amount they reached, according to the New York Post, when evaluators considered the tree’s size, lifespan, and overall health.
Amos has asked the courts to throw out the fine, saying the city did not state any facts or evidence that support the claim that he killed a tree.