LIVINGSTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A sizable crowd gathered at a synagogue in Livingston, New Jersey Sunday to hear three survivors of the Parkland, Florida school massacre speak.
As WCBS 880’s Ethan Harp reported, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students David Hogg, Ryan Deitsch, and Matthew Deitsch all took part in a rally in support of what they call common sense gun legislation.
Earlier this month, authorities say Nikolas Cruz, 19, walked into the school and opened fire – leaving 17 students and teachers dead.
Security was tight at the event, and the Department of Homeland Security was helping local police.
Several local New Jersey students attended the event, including Lauren Platmann, who brought a sign reading, “Sacrifice guns, not lives – enough is enough.” It was just part of her message to the victims and to the nation.
“That we are with them and we support them, and that this should not happen to anyone. It shouldn’t happen to them, and it shouldn’t happen to anyone else, and we stand here firm and support that message,” Platmann said.
Platmann attended the event with her mother and a friend.
U.S. Sen. Robert Menendez (D-New Jersey) was also among the speakers.