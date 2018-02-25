LIVINGSTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A sizable crowd gathered at a synagogue in Livingston, New Jersey Sunday to hear three survivors of the Parkland, Florida school massacre speak.

As WCBS 880’s Ethan Harp reported, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students David Hogg, Ryan Deitsch, and Matthew Deitsch all took part in a rally in support of what they call common sense gun legislation.

Now in Livingston, NJ: @davidhogg111 sharing his story of survival after #Parkland shooting. Also “thanks” internet trolls for quadrupling his social media followers. Reports @wcbs880 pic.twitter.com/hhQhTaNMjr — Ethan Harp (@EthanHarpNews) February 25, 2018

Earlier this month, authorities say Nikolas Cruz, 19, walked into the school and opened fire – leaving 17 students and teachers dead.

At #NeverAgain rally, #Parkland survivor @davidhogg111 (right) tells Livingston audience that he believes 99% of NRA members are good people. Blames those at top of organization for lack of progress on gun control. Several standing ovations for his remarks. @wcbs880 pic.twitter.com/rRtKbGYRA2 — Ethan Harp (@EthanHarpNews) February 25, 2018

Security was tight at the event, and the Department of Homeland Security was helping local police.

Several local New Jersey students attended the event, including Lauren Platmann, who brought a sign reading, “Sacrifice guns, not lives – enough is enough.” It was just part of her message to the victims and to the nation.

“That we are with them and we support them, and that this should not happen to anyone. It shouldn’t happen to them, and it shouldn’t happen to anyone else, and we stand here firm and support that message,” Platmann said.

Platmann attended the event with her mother and a friend.

U.S. Sen. Robert Menendez (D-New Jersey) was also among the speakers.