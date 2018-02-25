INWOOD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A man accused of pretending to be a Nassau County police officer was behind bars Sunday morning.
Police say 48-year-old Robert White broke into a man’s apartment in Inwood on Friday. The tenant was home at the time, but investigators say White lied to the man and told him he was a police officer there to collect rent money.
White allegedly threatened to arrest the man if he didn’t pay up.
Police say the 21-year-old victim handed over an undisclosed amount of money.
White was arrested without incident and charged with second degree burglary and first degree criminal impersonation.