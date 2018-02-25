NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Three employees were zip-tied Sunday morning in a robbery at a Dollar General store in College Point, Queens.
The incident happened at the Dollar General at 132-23 14th Rd., police told 1010 WINS.
Two suspects walked into the store with firearms, forced two employees into a restroom, and made the manager open the safe, police said. They took $1,000, and also took some scanners and a cellphone from an employee, police said.
The suspect also zip-tied all three employees, police said.
One suspect was wearing a black jacket and black sweatpants, while the other had a gray jacket and gray sweatpants, police said.
Police could not confirm that one of the victims knew the robbers.