CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Local TV, New Jersey, West Caldwell

WEST CALDWELL, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A man was behind bars Sunday after allegedly posting a threat to social media which triggered a security scare at a New Jersey high school.

Police say Michael Schmitt, 18, of West Caldwell, sent the threatening message to students of James Caldwell High School.

Students at the school were on stage for a music event when they were ordered to shelter in place around 2:30 p.m. Saturday. The school was locked down and later evacuated.

As CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reported, it was supposed to be day-long Music Marathon. Instead, students, parents and teachers found themselves fearing the worst, just 10 days after the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

“I was about to play for my jazz band,” said Ryan Stevens. “But then one of my friends saw someone with a police officer who was heavily armed.”

The crowd split up and hid in classrooms.

After 30 minutes, police said there was no danger.

Detectives from the West Caldwell Police Department located Schmitt and took him into custody without incident.

Students told CBS2 the post was a song about shooting someone in the head and included JCHS in the title.

No one was hurt in the incident. The principal told students counselors will be on hand Monday if they need to speak with someone regarding the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Caldwell Police at 973 226 4114.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch