NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A ceremony Monday will mark the 25th anniversary of the first attack on the World Trade Center.
The ceremony to honor the six people killed in the 1993 attack will be held at the September 11th Memorial and Museum beginning at noon. It will include the reading of victims’ names and a moment of silence at 12:18 p.m., the time when a truck bomb was detonated below the north tower.
EXTRA: Remembering The 1993 World Trade Center Attacks
“While overshadowed by 9/11, the 1993 bombing represented a pivotal moment in the history of the World Trade Center, in the history of New York City, and, frankly, our own national reckoning with terrorism in a global age,” said Sept. 11 museum president Alice Greenwald. “It had so many of the elements that we would later come to associate with 9/11.”
More than a thousand people were also hurt in the attack.
Six bombing suspects were convicted and are in prison, including accused ringleader Ramzi Yousef — a nephew of self-proclaimed 9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed. A seventh suspect in the bombing remains at large.
A memorial fountain dedicated to the 1993 bombing was crushed in the attacks that destroyed the towers on Sept. 11, 2001. But bombing victims’ names are now inscribed on one of the memorial pools that bear the names of the nearly 3,000 people killed on 9/11.
