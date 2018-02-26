DUMONT, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) – A New Jersey high school student was taken into custody after a reported social media threat that prompted a lockdown and a SWAT team response.
Dumont police told the Asbury Park Press on Monday that a threat was made on social media by a 15-year-old Dumont High School sophomore and seen by another student.
The Bergen County SWAT team responded to the school along with police from Dumont and surrounding towns. No weapons were found in the school.
But as the students hid under their desks and officers in tactical gear swarmed the school grounds, Chief Michael Conner said police went to the 15-year-old student’s home and found a rifle. The rifle was in the home, but was not with the student.
The Dumont Public Schools sent a message to parents saying the student was taken into custody at about 1:15 p.m. and the lockdown was lifted.
Afterward, parents said students were patted down and allowed to leave the building.
The Bergen County Prosecutor’s office was investigating late Monday.
(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)