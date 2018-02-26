CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Alex Silverman, Dumont High School, Local TV, School Threat

DUMONT, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) – A New Jersey high school student was taken into custody after a reported social media threat that prompted a lockdown and a SWAT team response.

Dumont police told the Asbury Park Press on Monday that a threat was made on social media by a 15-year-old Dumont High School sophomore and seen by another student.

dumont Student In Custody After Alleged Threat At Dumont High School

(credit: GNN)

The Bergen County SWAT team responded to the school along with police from Dumont and surrounding towns. No weapons were found in the school.

But as the students hid under their desks and officers in tactical gear swarmed the school grounds, Chief Michael Conner said police went to the 15-year-old student’s home and found a rifle. The rifle was in the home, but was not with the student.

The Dumont Public Schools sent a message to parents saying the student was taken into custody at about 1:15 p.m. and the lockdown was lifted.

Afterward, parents said students were patted down and allowed to leave the building.

The Bergen County Prosecutor’s office was investigating late Monday.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch