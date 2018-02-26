MINEOLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A strict no-gift policy has been put in place for some employees in Nassau County.
As WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall reported Monday, new county Executive Laura Curran said gift baskets, tickets to sporting events, and even simple cups of coffee may no longer be given to county employees from vendors of the county.
“A big mission for my administration is to begin to restore trust in government, so early in the administration, I signed an executive order to prohibit people who are in appointed positions from holding leadership positions within political parties, and also they’re not allowed to contribute to my campaigns,” Curran said.
Curran said the policy applies to those who work in the contracting and procurement process of the county, and the vendors cannot give their employees or their family members anything for free.
“This is the second executive order to begin to restore trust in government,” she said.
Before the policy was put in place, county employees were allowed to receive gifts of up to $75.