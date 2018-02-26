MINEOLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A proposal in Nassau County would change how elected officials are trained to prevent sexual harassment.
“In ensuring that all county employees show up for work every day in a safe, respectful, and dignified workplace,” said Nassau County Legislator Arnold Drucker.
As WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall reported, Drucker has proposed advanced sexual harassment prevention training for all elected officials and department heads in the county.
“We are living in unprecedented times right now, thanks to the #MeToo movement, and the voices and stories of the survivors of sexual harassment, we are faced with a culture change in this country, where every human being must now examine and reexamine his or her ability to relate to one another and conduct ourselves in a respectful and empathetic way,” Drucker said.
Drucker said right now, all employees have yearly online tests they must complete, but their training could also change in the future.
Last week, the Suffolk County executive signed legislation to mandate tracking of past and future sexual harassment complaints, lawsuits an settlements involving the county.