CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Local TV, Manhattan, Marcia Kramer, Park Avenue, Real Estate

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A bold and dramatic attempt to turn Park Avenue in Midtown Manhattan into the boulevard of dreams by revamping the center traffic median into a fantastical 21st century urban destination.

As it stands now, the median is far from living up to its vast creative potential.

“New York can do better,” Winston Fisher, partner of Fisher Brothers Real Estate, told CBS2’s Marcia Kramer. As one of the city’s largest landlords, the firm sponsored a design competition to see what inquiring minds could come up with to fill the median from 46th to 57th Streets.

150 people responded, and the 17 finalists proposed everything from a river with kayaking allowed, to a field with a 30-foot high stalks, to mini-golf, to an aquarium that could turn out to be New York’s own shark tank.

It would be like the High Line developed by the Bloomberg administration, only much more phantasmagorical.

“For the political leadership of New York, this is a lay up,” Fisher said. “We have a chance to, in a thoughtful, creative, inspiring way, to help redefine Midtown and keep it the greatest boulevard in America.”

There’s no shortage of people who dare to dream big. But not everyone is a dreamer.

“New York needs grass, it needs green space,” Midtown resident Jeff Vanderberg said. “That’s pie in the sky stuff. New York’s about reality.”

The winner of the competition gets a $25,000 prize and the city might decide to build their vision.

A panel of judges award the top prize, but the public also gets a say. The public can view the finalists, which can be seen in the lobby of 52 East 52nd St., and vote on their favorite. The winner of that competition will receive $5,000.

To view each of the finalists, CLICK HERE.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch