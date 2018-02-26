NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A bold and dramatic attempt to turn Park Avenue in Midtown Manhattan into the boulevard of dreams by revamping the center traffic median into a fantastical 21st century urban destination.

As it stands now, the median is far from living up to its vast creative potential.

“New York can do better,” Winston Fisher, partner of Fisher Brothers Real Estate, told CBS2’s Marcia Kramer. As one of the city’s largest landlords, the firm sponsored a design competition to see what inquiring minds could come up with to fill the median from 46th to 57th Streets.

150 people responded, and the 17 finalists proposed everything from a river with kayaking allowed, to a field with a 30-foot high stalks, to mini-golf, to an aquarium that could turn out to be New York’s own shark tank.

It would be like the High Line developed by the Bloomberg administration, only much more phantasmagorical.

“For the political leadership of New York, this is a lay up,” Fisher said. “We have a chance to, in a thoughtful, creative, inspiring way, to help redefine Midtown and keep it the greatest boulevard in America.”

There’s no shortage of people who dare to dream big. But not everyone is a dreamer.

“New York needs grass, it needs green space,” Midtown resident Jeff Vanderberg said. “That’s pie in the sky stuff. New York’s about reality.”

The winner of the competition gets a $25,000 prize and the city might decide to build their vision.

A panel of judges award the top prize, but the public also gets a say. The public can view the finalists, which can be seen in the lobby of 52 East 52nd St., and vote on their favorite. The winner of that competition will receive $5,000.

To view each of the finalists, CLICK HERE.