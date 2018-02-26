NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Two statues were vandalized at a church in Oakland Gardens, Queens.
The vandalism occurred last Friday just after 6 p.m. at the American Martyrs Church on Bell Boulevard.
A statue of Mary was dragged 25 feet from its base and smashed. The shell surrounding a statue of Jesus was damaged after being thrown down a flight of steps.
The incident is being investigated as a hate crime.
It’s the latest in a series of vandalism incidents at the church. Back in December, another statue was damaged. In October, a bingo sign at the church was damaged. And in August of 2017, a man hurled a brick through the church door windows. Police arrested a suspect in that case.