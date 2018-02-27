NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Shocking sex charges have been leveled against an apartment building superintendent in the Bronx who prosecutors say molested two girls, ages 5 and 14.

At the building on West 136th Street in Mott Haven, someone scrawled on a notice to cover the name of the former super.

For an alleged victim of 64-year-old Angel Martinez, there’s no easing the pain.

“She doesn’t feel good,” father Daniel Herrera told CBS2’s Tony Aiello. “She doesn’t want to go to school, she doesn’t want friends to see her. She’s very afraid.”

Herrera says it was last November when Martinez allegedly lured his 14-year-old daughter into his apartment and molested her.

It was made even more painful, says Herrera, because Martinez had gone out of his way to be helpful — perhaps as a way of building trust. Now, with Martinez has been indicted on sex assault charges.

“I was waiting for this moment,” Herrera exclaimed.

The Bronx District Attorney says Martinez used to live and work as the super at 1800 University Avenue. The indictment says starting in 2009, he repeatedly molested a five-year-old girl in the basement laundry room.

One resident told CBS2 she doesn’t believe the charges against Martinez. She considers him a friend and called him a good man, but the DA says Martinez “preyed” on his alleged victims, and is urging anyone with information about additional victims to call the NYPD.

Charges against Martinez range from predatory sexual assault to second degree rape. The owner of the building did not return CBS2’s request for comment.