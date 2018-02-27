CBS 2FILE - US Postal Service letter carrier Anthony Ow sorts through mail in the back of his delivery truck. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & […]
WCBS 880FILE - US Postal Service letter carrier Anthony Ow sorts through mail in the back of his delivery truck. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and […]
1010 WINSFILE - US Postal Service letter carrier Anthony Ow sorts through mail in the back of his delivery truck. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) 1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New […]
WFANFILE - US Postal Service letter carrier Anthony Ow sorts through mail in the back of his delivery truck. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) As the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied […]
WLNYFILE - US Postal Service letter carrier Anthony Ow sorts through mail in the back of his delivery truck. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Program Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. […]
Filed Under:Bronx, Local TV, Mott Haven, Tony Aiello

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Shocking sex charges have been leveled against an apartment building superintendent in the Bronx who prosecutors say molested two girls, ages 5 and 14.

At the building on West 136th Street in Mott Haven, someone scrawled on a notice to cover the name of the former super.

For an alleged victim of 64-year-old Angel Martinez, there’s no easing the pain.

“She doesn’t feel good,” father Daniel Herrera told CBS2’s Tony Aiello. “She doesn’t want to go to school, she doesn’t want friends to see her. She’s very afraid.”

Herrera says it was last November when Martinez allegedly lured his 14-year-old daughter into his apartment and molested her.

It was made even more painful, says Herrera, because Martinez had gone out of his way to be helpful — perhaps as a way of building trust. Now, with Martinez has been indicted on sex assault charges.

“I was waiting for this moment,” Herrera exclaimed.

The Bronx District Attorney says Martinez used to live and work as the super at 1800 University Avenue. The indictment says starting in 2009, he repeatedly molested a five-year-old girl in the basement laundry room.

One resident told CBS2 she doesn’t believe the charges against Martinez. She considers him a friend and called him a good man, but the DA says Martinez “preyed” on his alleged victims, and is urging anyone with information about additional victims to call the NYPD.

Charges against Martinez range from predatory sexual assault to second degree rape. The owner of the building did not return CBS2’s request for comment.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch