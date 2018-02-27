NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — A prosecutor argued at the bribery trial of a former top aide to Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo that he proved his guilt by quoting from the mob drama “The Sopranos.”
Closing arguments began Tuesday in the federal bribery trial of Joseph Percoco, who is accused of taking cash from two Syracuse developers in exchange for favors. He’s also charged with helping an energy executive who allegedly gave Percoco’s wife a no-show job.
Assistant U.S. Attorney David Zhou told jurors Tuesday that they could use Percoco’s own words — and a word for bribes borrowed from the popular HBO show — to convict him.
Zhou said Percoco’s repeated use of the word “ziti” in his discussions with an Albany lobbyist demonstrated that he understood that roughly $320,000 he was receiving from three businessmen was bribes.
Percoco has pleaded not guilty. He has been on trial for five weeks along with the three businessmen.
His lawyer says Percoco acted honestly and was being framed by a corrupt government cooperator. On Monday, the judge in the case dismissed one extortion charge against Percoco.
