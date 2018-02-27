NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A new app is helping thousands of teens find work in the so-called “gig economy.”
It’s called Skratch, and it’s geared towards young people who don’t have time for a steady job because of school and extracurricular activities.
Adults list services they need, like child care or tutoring, and if they’re free teens will take on the gig.
“I come home and I know I need to make dinner, make lunches for the next day, get things organized,” teen worker Alec Barath said. “I only did it on the weekends or in the summer. I never had time to really, like, balance it with my school stuff.”
Teens have to be at least 14 to sign up and get their parents’ permission, and all users must pass a background check.
Right now, Skratch is only available in Dallas but the app’s founder has plans to expand to other cities.