Filed Under:Local TV, Port Authority Bus Terminal, Tarrytown

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — A man suspected in the fatal shooting of a woman in Tarrytown has been arrested at a Port Authority bus terminal in New York City.

A Port Authority spokesman says 28-year-old Cynelle Brown was in line to purchase Greyhound tickets to Wilmington, Delaware when he was spotted by officers just before 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Pentangelo says the unarmed suspect was accompanied by a woman identified as his aunt and the aunt’s child. He says the FBI had provided photos of Brown, who is suspected of shooting a 34-year-old woman at a housing complex during a domestic dispute shortly after 7 a.m. Monday. The victim’s name hasn’t been released.

The fatal shooting led to the lockout of several Westchester County school districts.

It wasn’t clear if Brown had a lawyer.

