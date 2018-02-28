By Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist
While it won’t be quite as pretty as it was yesterday, we’re still looking at a decent day overall. And warm weather lovers are in for a treat as we’re anticipating yet another unseasonably warm day in the upper 50s — enjoy!
Outside of a stray shower tonight, we’re really just looking at some added cloud cover around the area. As for temps, they’ll be up slightly from last night — dipping into the upper and mid 40s by dawn.
Tomorrow’s our transition day with dry conditions in the morning and rainy conditions by late afternoon. Periods of heavy rain are possible that night while our coastal storm gets its act together overnight into Friday. As the storm strengthens, we’re expecting a rain to snow transition across northwest suburbs through Friday morning, with primarily rain for our coastal communities. The precipitation is expected to be on and off through the day and into the night with varying intensities depending on the exact track.
Heavy rain, some snow, gusty winds, flooding, and beach erosion are are possible with this system, so be sure to check back!